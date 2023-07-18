Vancouver makes the cut in slimmed-down, rebranded World Rugby sevens competition

Argentina's Matias Osadczuk, left, brings the trophy to his teammates as they celebrate after defeating France during gold medal HSBC Canada Sevens rugby action, in Vancouver on March 4, 2023. Vancouver has made the cut in the rebranded and slimmed-down World Rugby Sevens Series. The new format features eight events, each offering men's and women's play, under the HSBC SVNS name. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck