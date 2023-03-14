Belgium will face Canada's best possible team at Billie Jean King Cup qualifier

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 13, 2023, in Indian Wells, Calif. Tennis Canada announced on Tuesday that Andreescu, Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino and doubles ace Gabriela Dabrowski will represent Canada in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, April 14-15, at Pacific Coliseum. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark J. Terrill