Saskatchewan Roughriders extend American receiver D'haquille Williams

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver D'haquille Williams (14) celebrates after the team's win over the Calgary Stampeders during overtime CFL football action in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Saskatchewan Roughriders have locked up American receiver D'haquille Williams ahead of CFL free agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

REGINA - The Saskatchewan Roughriders have locked up American receiver D'haquille Williams ahead of CFL free agency.

The club announced Saturday it has signed the 28-year-old Williams to a contract extension.

Williams played four regular-season games for Saskatchewan in 2021, hauling in 17 receptions for 285 yards and one touchdown.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound receiver also started for the Riders in the Western Conference semifinal and Western Conference final, tallying nine receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown.

Williams played his first two CFL seasons in Edmonton, starting in 2017, and was named a CFL all-star in 2018 after recording 88 receptions for 1,579 yards and 11 touchdowns in 18 regular-season games.

Williams, who hails from Los Angeles, Cali., signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2019 and played five regular-season games, notching 12 receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2022.

