Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL pre-season

Columbus 4 Buffalo 1

Toronto 3 Montreal 0

Washington 3 Philadelphia 1

Chicago 4 Detroit 2

Calgary 4 Edmonton 0

Anaheim 3 Arizona 1

Vegas 7 Colorado 1

San Jose 3 Los Angeles 1

Carolina at Tampa Bay, postponed

---

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Cleveland 2 Tampa Bay 1 (10 innings)

Detroit 2 Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 8 Toronto 3

Boston 3 Baltimore 1

Minnesota 8 Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 4 Oakland 1

Seattle 3 Texas 1

National League

Pittsburgh 4 Cincinnati 3 (10 innings)

Washington 3 Atlanta 2 (10 innings)

N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 4 (10 innings)

Chicago Cubs 4 Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 1 San Diego 0 (10 innings)

San Francisco 6 Colorado 3

Interleague

Arizona 5 Houston 2 (10 innings)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.