OF Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays finalize $9M, 1-year contract

ILE- Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Kiermaier finalized a $9 million, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)