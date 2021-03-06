DUNEDIN - Cullen Large belted a three-run home run to lead the Toronto Blue Jays past the Philadelphia Phillies 7-1 in exhibition baseball action Saturday.
Large's blast anchored a five-run inning for Toronto, which finished with 10 hits in a contest that was halted in the seventh.
Kirby Snead (1-0) took the win, allowing no hits and no runs over a 1 1/3 innings. He had a strikeout while issuing two walks.
Toronto used six pitchers in the game. The Blue Jays, who've won two straight, face the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
Toronto also claimed right-hander Joel Payamps off waivers from the Boston Red Sox while designating right-hander Jacob Waguespack for assignment.
Toronto claimed Payamps from Boston on Feb. 11 but the Red Sox claimed him back 11 days later. The six-foot-two, 225-pound pitcher has made four career major-league appearances, allowing three earned runs over seven innings.
Payamps was originally signed by the Colorado Rockies in 2010 and has compiled a 41-43 record and 4.15 earned-run average in 145 minor-league games.,
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2021.