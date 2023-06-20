Reports: Raptors guard Trent opts in to final year of contract

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) tries to make a pass as Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) and Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) defend during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Trent Jr. will opt into the final year of his contract with the Toronto Raptors, according to multiple media reports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn