'Bittersweet' gold for Canada in women's team pursuit at speedskating worlds

Canadian speedskaters Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais claimed the world title in women's team pursuit on Friday, March 3, 2023, after the Dutch team was disqualified due to a technicality. Weidemann, left, Maltais, right, and Blondin skate during the women's team pursuit competition at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary, on Dec. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh