CF Montreal (8-9-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (6-8-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Charlotte FC -111, Montreal +279, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Benjamin Bender leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with CF Montreal after scoring two goals against the New York Red Bulls.
Charlotte is 5-5-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Karol Swiderski leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the league with five goals. Charlotte has scored 27.
Montreal is 5-6-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is 4-0-1 when it records two goals.
Saturday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Swiderski has five goals and three assists for Charlotte. Justin Meram has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.
Chinonso Offor has scored three goals for Montreal. Aaron Herrera has two assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.
Montreal: 6-3-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Enzo Copetti (injured), Hamady Diop (injured), Kamil Jozwiak (injured).
Montreal: Romell Quioto (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.