Riders host Lions to open tough stretch of 8 straight games against West opponents

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is sacked by Saskatchewan Roughriders' Garrett Marino, back, and fumbles the ball during the first half of a pre-season CFL football game in Vancouver on June 3, 2022. The 4-3 Riders will host the 4-1 B.C. Lions on Friday, opening a run of eight straight games against West Division opponents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck