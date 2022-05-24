Tuesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference

Second Round

N.Y. Rangers 4 Carolina 1

(Series tied 2-2)

Western Conference

Second Round

Edmonton 5 Calgary 3

(Edmonton leads series 3-1)

---

World Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

Switzerland 4 Germany 3 (SO)

Slovakia 7 Denmark 1

Canada 7 France 1

Sweden 1 Latvia 0

U.S. 4 Norway 2

Finland 3 Czechia 0

___

AHL Playoffs

Best-of-Five Division Finals

Stockton 1 Colorado 0

(Stockton leads series 2-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Western Conference

Dallas 119 Golden State 109

(Golden State leads series 3-1)

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 8 St. Louis 1

American League

Tampa Bay 4 Miami 0

N.Y. Yankees 7 Baltimore 6

Minnesota 2 Detroit 0

Boston 16 Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 7 Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 5 Texas3

Arizona 8 Kansas City 6

Oakland 7 Seattle 5

---

National League

Colorado 2 Pittsburgh 1

Chicago Cubs 11 Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 9 Washington 4

Atlanta 6 Philadelphia 5

Milwaukee 4 San Diego 1

San Francisco 13 N.Y. Giants 12

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2022.

