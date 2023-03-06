Orlov, Giroux, Gustavsson named NHL's three stars of the week

Boston Bruins defenceman Dmitry Orlov, top, is congratulated by Hampus Lindholm (27) after his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Boston. Orlov, Ottawa Senators right-wing Claude Giroux and Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charles Krupa