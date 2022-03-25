Herdman says Canadian men hungry to to seal World Cup qualification against Jamaica

Canada's Richmond Laryea, front, and Costa Rica's Kendall Waston battle for the ball during a World Cup qualifying soccer match in San Jose, Costa Rica, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Sunday, John Herdman's team can turn the disappointment of Thursday's 1-0 loss in Costa Rica into celebration by sealing World Cup qualification against Jamaica in Toronto before a soldout crowd at BMO Field. (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez)