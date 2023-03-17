Habs captain Suzuki fined for cross-checking Panthers forward Lundell

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki shoots the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023. The NHL has fined Suzuki US $2,500 for cross-checking Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark J. Terrill

NEW YORK - The NHL has fined Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki US$2,500 for cross-checking Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell.

The infraction occurred late in the third period of Florida's 9-5 win over Montreal on Thursday at Sunrise, Fla.

Suzuki was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

Montreal (27-36-6) continues its road swing through Florida with a game Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.

