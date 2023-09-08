Chicago Blackhawks to retire Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios' No. 7 jersey

FILE - Chris Chelios is introduced to fans during the Chicago Blackhawks' convention Friday, July 27, 2018, in Chicago. The Blackhawks have decided to retire Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios’ No. 7 jersey. The Blackhawks had Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder deliver the news to his longtime friend during the band’s concert at the United Center on Thursday night, Sept. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Annie Rice, File)