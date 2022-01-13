OTTAWA - Head coach Paul LaPolice added two new faces to his Ottawa Redblacks coaching staff Thursday.
Offensive line coach Paul Charbonneau and quarterbacks coach Will Arndt have joined LaPolice's staff this season. Charbonneau, an Ottawa native, was most recently the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Roosevelt University while Arndt served as an offensive assistant with Edmonton last year.
Bob Wylie and Steve Walsh served as Ottawa's offensive line coach and quarterbacks coaches, respectively, last season.
The remainder of LaPolice's staff returns, including defensive coordinator Mike Benevides, special-teams coordinator Bob Dyce, receivers coach Alex Suber, defensive line coach Carey Bailey, linebackers coach Patrick Bourgon and defensive backs coach Greg Knox.
The club's running backs coach will be named at a later date.
Ottawa (3-11) finished last in the East Division last season, LaPolice's first as the club's head coach.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2022
Note to readers: Corrects day in lede - coaches were hired Thursday