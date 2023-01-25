Arendz wins gold, Hudak takes silver in biathlon at para Nordic worlds

In this photo provided by Olympic Information Services, Mark Arendz, of Canada, competes in the men's Long Distance Classical Technique Standing Para Cross-Country Skiing at the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games, Zhangjiakou, China, Monday, March 7, 2022. Canada’s Mark Arendz skied to a gold medal in the men’s standing 10-kilometre biathlon Wednesday at the 2023 Para Nordic World Championships. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO-Chloe Knott/IOC for OIS