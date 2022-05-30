Monday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference

Best-of-Seven Second Round

N.Y. Rangers 6 Carolina 2

(Rangers win series 4-3)

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 7 Minnesota 5

Houston 5 Oakland 1

Cleveland 7 Kansas City 3

Baltimore 10 Boston 0

Texas 9 Tampa Bay 5

National League

Milwaukee 7 Chicago Cubs 6

Milwaukee 3 Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 6 San Diego 3

San Francisco 5 Philadelphia 4

Colorado 7 Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 13 Washington 5

Arizona 6 Atlanta 2

Pittsburgh 6 L.A. Dodgers 5

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.