Canadian striker Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3

Lille's Jonathan David heads the ball during the French League one soccer match between Lille and Monaco at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Canadian striker Jonathan David notched a hat trick for Lille to become the top scorer in the French league and Lyon substitute Alexandre Lacazette netted two late goals to salvage a 3-3 draw on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michel Spingler