COVID outbreak hits Nationals; 3-game series vs. Mets off

An electronic sign encouraging mask wearing is seen at Nationals Stadium, after the opening day baseball game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was postponed because of coronavirus concerns, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Washington. The entire season-opening three-game series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was called off on Friday after three players for the 2019 World Series champions tested positive for COVID-19.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)