Toronto Six need to sink Connecticut Whale in semifinal series to pursue Isobel Cup

Toronto Six players (left to right) Carly Jackson, Emma Woods, Lindsay Eastwood and Saroya Tinker prepare for their home game against the Connecticut Whale, at Canlan Sports at York University in Toronto, on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Six open a best-of-three Premier Hockey Federation semifinal Friday against the visiting Connecticut Whale in Toronto's Mattamy Athletic Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin