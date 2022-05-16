CF Montreal (6-3-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (4-4-3, sixth in the Western Conference)
Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -110, Montreal +313, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Charlotte FC 2-0, CF Montreal plays Nashville.
Nashville is 1-0-1 at home. Nashville ranks eighth in the Western Conference drawing 51 corner kicks, averaging 4.6 per game.
Montreal is 3-2-2 in road games. Montreal is 4-1 in matches decided by one goal.
Wednesday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Sapong has three goals and one assist for Nashville. Dave Romney has scored two goals over the past 10 games.
Djordje Mihailovic has six goals and three assists for Montreal. Joaquin Torres has scored three goals over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 3-4-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
Montreal: 6-2-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Josh Bauer (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured), Irakoze Donasiyano (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).
Montreal: Mason Toye (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.