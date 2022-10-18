Women's World Cup ski races conditionally approved for Mont-Tremblant

Canada's Valerie Grenier speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Women’s World Cup ski racing is coming to Mont-Tremblant, Que. Alpine Canada and the ski resort northwest of Montreal have conditional approval from skiing’s world governing body for annual women’s giant slalom races from 2023 to 2025, Alpine Canada said Tuesday in a statement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Marco Trovati