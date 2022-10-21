Struggling Canucks return to Vancouver seeking first win of the season

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko skates off after breaking his stick following the team's overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. On their season-opening road swing, the Canucks became the first team in NHL history to lose their first four games of the season while blowing multi-goal leads, and after five straight losses (0-3-2), Vancouver is the only team in the league that has yet to record a win. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andy Clayton-King