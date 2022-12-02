Hockey Canada says over 900 cases of on-ice discrimination last season

A Team Canada logo is shown on a player during the warm-up prior to Rivalry Series hockey action against the United States in Kamloops, B.C., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination -- verbal taunts, insults and intimidation -- across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jesse Johnston