Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) is congratulated by Samuel Girard (49), Artturi Lehkonen (62) and Gabriel Landeskog (92) after scoring in overtime against the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche won 3-2. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)