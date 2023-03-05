Wild Card 2 skip Reid Carruthers outscores NWT's Jamie Koe 11-7 at Tim Hortons Brier

Wild Card Team 2 skip Reid Carruthers of the Morris Curling Club in Manitoba watches his shot during his team's match against the Northwest Territories at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont., Sunday, March 5, 2023. Carruthers outscored Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 11-7 on Sunday at the Tim Hortons Brier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins