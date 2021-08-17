AP Source: 76ers, Embiid agree to $196 million, 4-year deal

FILE - Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) goes up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Philadelphia, in this Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, file photo. The 76ers have kept their trust in Joel Embiid .A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press Embiid and the Sixers agreed on a four-year, $196 million contract extension that will take the All-Star center through the 2026-2027 season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not expected to be formally announced later Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)