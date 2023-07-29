Ticats place veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell back on six-game injury list

HAMILTON - Bo Levi Mitchell is back on the six-game injured list.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Saturday they've put the veteran quarterback on the extended list after he injured his lower right leg in Friday night's 16-12 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks.
The Ticats added they're expecting Mitchell to make a full recovery and return to the lineup once his time on the injured list is completed.
The Ticats didn't divulge the nature of Mitchell's injury but according to a CFL source he suffered a fracture in the leg that will require surgery. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the full extent of Mitchell's injury has not been provided.
The 33-year-old Texan had missed Hamilton's previous four games with a hip problem. Mitchell was hurt in the Ticats' 32-14 road loss to the Toronto Argonauts on June 18 and went on the six-game injured list shortly afterwards.
Mitchell was pulled from the six-game list Monday when he resumed practising with Hamilton. He was hurt Friday night on the game's second-last play.
On Saturday, Hamilton led 16-12 but was on its two-yard line with 13 seconds remaining. Mitchell, still under centre, took the snap and attempted a quarterback sneak only to be pushed backwards with an Ottawa player already on his lower leg.
At the play's conclusion, Mitchell was in obvious pain and had to be carried off the field by two teammates. Rookie Taylor Powell completed the game with a kneel-down at Hamilton's one-yard line.
With both Mitchell and backup Matt Shiltz on the six-game injured list, Powell made his first CFL start in Hamilton's 31-15 home loss to Toronto on July 21. He finished 27-of-41 passing for 283 yards and an interception while rushing four times for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Mitchell was 23-of-40 passing for 353 yards and two TDs against Ottawa, but also had five interceptions.
Hamilton (3-4) resumes league action next Saturday hosting the Montreal Alouettes (2-3). The Ticats also didn't divulge who their starter would be for the contest.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.