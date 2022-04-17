Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL

Florida 6, Detroit 1

Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 5, San Jose 4 (OT)

St. Louis 8, Nashville 3

Toronto 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Anaheim 6, Columbus 4

---

AHL

Rockford 5, Manitoba 1

Providence 1, Hershey 0

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Miami 115, Atlanta 91

Boston 115, Brooklyn 114

Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86

Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 8, Minnesota 1

Toronto 4, Oakland 3

Detroit (Alexander 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernandez 0-0), ppd.

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Seattle 7, Houston 2

National League

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 0

Philadelphia 11, Miami 3

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 1

San Diego 2, Atlanta 1

Interleague

San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1

---

MLS

New York City FC 6, Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

---

