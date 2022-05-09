Gaudreau scores on penalty shot, Flames down Stars 4-1 to even up playoff series

Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) scores on a penalty shot on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, in Dallas, Monday, May 9, 2022. The flames even up their playoff series against the Stars at two wins apiece after their 4-1 win. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tony Gutierrez