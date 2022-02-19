Maple Leafs trade Nick Ritchie to Coyotes for Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin

Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman (77) dives to try to break up a play by Toronto Maple Leafs' Nick Ritchie (20) during second period NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional pick to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn