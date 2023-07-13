Charlotte FC (6-8-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (8-12-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Montreal +121, Charlotte FC +208, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Karol Swiderski leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with CF Montreal following a two-goal showing against Cincinnati.
Montreal is 5-9-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Montreal has scored 20 goals while conceding 32 for a -12 goal differential.
Charlotte is 5-5-6 in conference games. Charlotte ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 30 goals led by Swiderski with seven.
The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has scored three goals for Montreal. Mason Toye has two goals over the last 10 games.
Swiderski has seven goals and three assists for Charlotte. Benjamin Bender has scored two goals over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 3-5-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
Charlotte: 2-3-5, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Romell Quioto (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).
Charlotte: Adilson Malanda (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.