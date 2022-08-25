Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock speaks to reporters after a locker clean out at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on April 25, 2019. Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan’s men’s hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team’s new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the Stanley Cup championship in 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov