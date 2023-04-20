Insigne returns but Bernardeschi now listed as questionable for Toronto FC

Nashville SC defender Shaq Moore, left, slows down Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. One week after Lorenzo Insigne returned to action after missing six games with a groin injury, fellow Italian Bernardeschi is questionable for Saturday's visit to the Philadelphia Union (2-4-2) with a lower body injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Humphrey