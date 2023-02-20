Whitecaps acquire Venezuelan forward Sergio Cordova, agree to three-year deal

Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla, right, defends against Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Cordova (10) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Sandy, Utah, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Venezuelan international forward Sergio Cordova from German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, the team announced Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rick Bowmer