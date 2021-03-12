Toronot Maple Leafs acquire Finnish goalie Veini Vehvilainen in trade with Jackets

Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) and Toronto Maple Leafs' Mikko Lehtonen (46) battle in front as goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, January 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs traded defenceman Mikko Lehtonen to the Columbus Blue Jackets for goalie Veini Vehvilainen on Friday.

Vehvilainen made his NHL debut with Columbus on March 6.

The 24-year-old Finnish goaltender was 10-18-5 with a 2.76 goals-against average and .901 save percentage with Cleveland of the American Hockey League last season.

Vehvilainen was named the Finnish league's top goaltender the previous two seasons. He has represented Finland at one world championship and two world junior championships.

The 27-year-old Lehtonen, also a Finn, had three assists in nine games for the Maple Leafs this season, his first in North America.

