Toronto FC completes two side deals to seal return of Richie Laryea on loan

Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) runs with the ball as Inter Miami defender Christian Makoun defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Toronto FC confirmed the re-acquisition of Laryea on loan from England's Nottingham Forrest on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lynne Sladky