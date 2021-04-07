SIE's Russell says "MLB The Show 21" breaks down entry barriers with new modes

Fernando Tatis of the San Diego Padres is shown in an image from the video game "MLB The Show." The creators of baseball video game franchise "MLB The Show" wanted to break down barriers for an expanding player base. Sony Interactive Entertainment's Ramone Russell says the introduction of causal and competitive modes in "MLB The Show 21" will open up the game to baseball beginners and skilled gamers, as well as the sport's statheads. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sony Interactive Entertainment