Canada beats host Finland 4-1 to reach semifinals at world hockey championship

Canada's Samuel Blais, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the quarterfinal match between Canada and Finland at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Thursday, May 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Pavel Golovkin

TAMPERE, Finland - Canada is moving on to the semifinals at the world hockey championship.

Jack Quinn, Samuel Blais, Michael Carcone and Tyler Toffoli scored as Canada defeated Finland 4-1 today at the Nokia Arena.

Teemu Hartikainen tallied for the host team with just over three minutes left in the third period.

Toffoli answered less than a minute later to restore Canada's three-goal cushion.

The game was a rematch of the last three finals.

Finland beat Canada for gold last May with a 4-3 victory in overtime.

The Finns also beat Canada in 2019, with Canada talking gold in a 2021 rematch. the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2023.

