Canadian Jeff Gustafson looking to finish 2021 Elite Series season with strong effort

Canadian pro bass fisherman Jeff Gustafson celebrates winning his first Bassmaster Elite Series tournament in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, February 28, 2021, in this handout photo. Now that he's back on the right side of qualifying for the '22 Bassmaster Classic, the goal for Gustafson is to end the Elite Series season there. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, Seigo Saito