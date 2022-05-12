Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) takes to the air to play the ball against D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during first half MLS in Toronto on Saturday March 19, 2022. Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now Jimenez is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games for Toronto FC. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn