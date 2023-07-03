Canada's Leylah Fernandez edges Baindl to advance to second round at Wimbledon

Canada's Leylah Fernandez returns to Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl in a first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. Fernandez of Laval, Que., defeated Baindl in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, to advance to the second round at Wimbledon on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alberto Pezzali