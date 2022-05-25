Norwegian curling great Thomas Ulsrud, winner of 2010 Olympic silver, dies at 50

Norway's skip Thomas Ulsrud makes a call during a men's curling match against Italy at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Ulsrud, a three-time Olympian who won silver at the 2010 Vancouver Games, has died after a long illness, the World Curling Federation said Wednesday. CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Natacha Pisarenko