Edmonton Oilers sign forward Cooper Marody to one-year contract extension

Edmonton Oilers' Cooper Marody (65) skates against the Pittsburgh Penguins during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. The Oilers have signed Marody to a US$750,000, one-year contract extension on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan

 CM

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Cooper Marody to a US$750,000, one-year contract extension on Saturday.

He had 36 points (21-15) over 39 games with AHL Bakersfield last season.

Marody, acquired by the Oilers in a 2018 trade with Philadelphia, played six games for the Oilers in 2018-19.

He has 120 points (46-74) in 130 games with the Condors over the last three seasons. The contract is a two-way deal, the Oilers said in a release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2021.

