AP source: Kenny Atkinson agrees to be Hornets next coach

FILE - Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson watches during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Feb. 1, 2020, in Washington. The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms on a contract with Atkinson, now a Golden State Warriors assistant, to become their next coach, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Atkinson has not yet signed the contract. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)