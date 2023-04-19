Leafs winger Michael Bunting suspended three games for illegal check to the head

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) watches the puck closely as Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) tries to get his stick on it during second period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Bunting received a match penalty for an illegal check to head on Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak in Game 1 of the NHL playoff series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn