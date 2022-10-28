Friday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series
Philadelphia Phillies 6 Houston Astros 5 (10 innings)
(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
CFL
Winnipeg 24 B.C. 9
---
NHL
Vancouver 5 Pittsburgh 1
Winnipeg 3 Arizona 2 (OT)
Vegas 4 Anaheim 0
Boston 4 Columbus 0
New Jersey 1 Colorado 0
N.Y. Islanders 6 Carolina 2
---
AHL
Calgary 6 Coachella Valley 4
Abbotsford 7 San Diego 3
Laval 8 Rochester 1
Toronto 4 Syracuse 3 (OT)
Milwaukee 4 Belleville 2
Colorado 3 Henderson 2
Utica 5 Cleveland 1
Hartford 4 Hershey 2
Springfield 7 Bridgeport 6 (OT)
Providence 2 Charlotte 1
WB/Scranton 3 Lehigh Valley 1
Rockford 5 Chicago 3
Tucson 5 San Jose 1
---
NBA
Philadelphia 112 Toronto 90
Atlanta 136 Detroit 112
Orlando 113 Charlotte 93
Cleveland 132 Boston 123 (OT)
Indiana 127 Washington 117
Minnesota 111 L.A. Lakers 102
Milwaukee 119 New York 108
San Antonio 129 Chicago 124
Denver 117 Utah 101
Portland 125 Houston 111
Phoenix 124 New Orleans 111
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.