Friday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

World Series

Philadelphia Phillies 6 Houston Astros 5 (10 innings)

(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

CFL

Winnipeg 24 B.C. 9

---

NHL

Vancouver 5 Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 3 Arizona 2 (OT)

Vegas 4 Anaheim 0

Boston 4 Columbus 0

New Jersey 1 Colorado 0

N.Y. Islanders 6 Carolina 2

---

AHL

Calgary 6 Coachella Valley 4

Abbotsford 7 San Diego 3

Laval 8 Rochester 1

Toronto 4 Syracuse 3 (OT)

Milwaukee 4 Belleville 2

Colorado 3 Henderson 2

Utica 5 Cleveland 1

Hartford 4 Hershey 2

Springfield 7 Bridgeport 6 (OT)

Providence 2 Charlotte 1

WB/Scranton 3 Lehigh Valley 1

Rockford 5 Chicago 3

Tucson 5 San Jose 1

---

NBA

Philadelphia 112 Toronto 90

Atlanta 136 Detroit 112

Orlando 113 Charlotte 93

Cleveland 132 Boston 123 (OT)

Indiana 127 Washington 117

Minnesota 111 L.A. Lakers 102

Milwaukee 119 New York 108

San Antonio 129 Chicago 124

Denver 117 Utah 101

Portland 125 Houston 111

Phoenix 124 New Orleans 111

---

