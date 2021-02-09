Penguins hire Hextall as GM, Burke as director of hockey ops

FILE - Former Philadelphia Flyers general manager Ron Hextall speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Voorhees, N.J., in this Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, file photo. Mario Lemieux and the Pittsburgh Penguins are turning to a former rival to help them keep the Stanley Cup window open for Sidney Crosby and company. The team hired former Philadelphia Flyer goaltender and general manager Ron Hextall as the team's general manager on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)