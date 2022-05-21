Toronto FC working behind the scenes to ease Lorenzo Insigne's transition to MLS

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Monday, April 18, 2022. Sunday, Insigne and Napoli wrap up the Serie A season away to Spezia with a third-place finish guaranteed in the standings while Toronto FC wait and watches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LaPresse, Alessandro Garofalo